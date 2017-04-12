About time: Morris Township veteran, 94, gets medal for WWII service in segregated Marine Corps
Like 94-year-old Ryland Anderson of Morris Township. On Sunday he was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal for his service with the first African American Marines in World War II.
