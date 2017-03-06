What to do when pulled over: A new chapter for driver's ed?
In this Friday, May 20, 2016 photo, Officer Teresa Orr with the Jacksonville Police Department speaks with a driver at a checkpoint in Jacksonville, N.C. Efforts to prevent deadly encounters between police officers and motorists, young, black males in particular, have lawmakers across the country considering changes to driver's education classes as a way to show teenagers how to react when stopped In this Friday, May 20, 2016 photo, Officer James Smallwood with the Jacksonville Police Department speaks with a driver at a checkpoint in Jacksonville, N.C. Efforts to prevent deadly encounters between police officers and motorists _ young, black males in particular _ have lawmakers across the country considering changes to driver's education classes as a way to show teenagers how to react when stopped FILE - In this Thursday, June 23, 2016 file photo, Rep. John Faircloth speaks during a ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arrest warrant issued in Key West gay-bashing
|Mar 3
|Gremlin
|10
|Tyler Jones
|Feb 28
|Lga44992
|1
|Review: Daves Towing Service (Nov '15)
|Feb 27
|Broke down Bob
|3
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb 7
|jboogz
|23
|Skating Rinks
|Feb '17
|chucky
|1
|Review: Croom's Rentals (Jun '10)
|Jan '17
|smhumphries
|8
|tares==kenites
|Jan '17
|mik
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC