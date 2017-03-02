Sheriffa s Office searching for man, ...

Sheriffa s Office searching for man, woman accused of credit card theft

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office is searching for two individuals suspected of identity theft and credit card fraud in Jacksonville, N.C. and Myrtle Beach, S.C. According to a police report, the thefts occurred from January 21 until this past weekend of February 18 and 19. Since Oct. 30, 1964, WWAY has served southeastern North Carolina as the area's ABC affiliate and leader in news, weather and sports.

