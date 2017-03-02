Sheriffa s Office searching for man, woman accused of credit card theft
The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office is searching for two individuals suspected of identity theft and credit card fraud in Jacksonville, N.C. and Myrtle Beach, S.C. According to a police report, the thefts occurred from January 21 until this past weekend of February 18 and 19. Since Oct. 30, 1964, WWAY has served southeastern North Carolina as the area's ABC affiliate and leader in news, weather and sports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arrest warrant issued in Key West gay-bashing
|17 hr
|Imprtnrd
|6
|Tyler Jones
|Feb 28
|Lga44992
|1
|Review: Daves Towing Service (Nov '15)
|Feb 27
|Broke down Bob
|3
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb 7
|jboogz
|23
|Skating Rinks
|Feb 4
|chucky
|1
|Review: Croom's Rentals (Jun '10)
|Jan '17
|smhumphries
|8
|tares==kenites
|Jan '17
|mik
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC