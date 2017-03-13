Robbery - Clifton Nehemiah Fajardo
Clifton Nehemiah Fajardo, 16, of Gum Branch Road in Jacksonville was arrested March 14 by the Jacksonville Police Department and charged with felony common law robbery, felony conspiracy and misdemeanor conspiracy.
Read more at Jacksonville Daily News.
