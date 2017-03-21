Presumptive service connection for Camp Lejeune victims available

VAN WERT As of March 14, 2017, the final rule providing presumptive service for the connection of certain diseases associated with contaminates in the water supply at Camp Lejeune has taken effect. This means that veterans, reservist, and National Guard members, who served at least 30 days at Camp Lejeune between Aug. 1, 1953 and Dec. 31, 1987, and developed any of the following eight diseases may be eligible for assistance: adult leukemia, aplastic anemia and other myelodysplastic syndromes, bladder cancer, kidney cancer, liver cancer, multiple myeloma, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, or Parkinson's disease.

