Possess stolen firearm - Kristopher Tyshawn Love
Kristopher Tyshawn Love, 24, of Aragona Boulevard in Jacksonville was arrested Feb. 23 by the Jacksonville Police Department and charged with possessing a stolen firearm, possession of firearm by felon and larceny remove/destroy/deactivate component.
