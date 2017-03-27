NHRMC celebrates Jacksonville office with open house Posted at
The building will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday for visitors to take tours around the office, meet the providers and support staff and enjoy family-friendly activities After years of Onslow County residents driving hundreds of miles round-trip for medical services in Wilmington, New Hanover Regional Medical Center Group is coming to them. NHRMC Group's new 50,000 square foot building, located at 2000 Brabham Ave. in Jacksonville, has been open since January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Topsail Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for a nurse
|Mar 22
|Chris
|1
|20 tons of potatoes come through MO to help eas...
|Mar 22
|Joyce
|1
|Looking 4 family of Dennis(Bucky)Lawson
|Mar 21
|Childhood friends
|1
|Girl at bww
|Mar 15
|Longjohn
|1
|The H Train
|Mar 11
|NewToEmeraldIsle
|1
|Learn to Pole Dance in JACKSONVILLE (Jun '09)
|Mar 11
|poleman
|19
|Chasity Edens
|Mar 7
|Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC