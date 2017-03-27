NHRMC celebrates Jacksonville office with open house Posted at

NHRMC celebrates Jacksonville office ...

The building will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday for visitors to take tours around the office, meet the providers and support staff and enjoy family-friendly activities After years of Onslow County residents driving hundreds of miles round-trip for medical services in Wilmington, New Hanover Regional Medical Center Group is coming to them. NHRMC Group's new 50,000 square foot building, located at 2000 Brabham Ave. in Jacksonville, has been open since January.

