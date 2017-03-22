Larceny - Alek V. Huynh
Alek V. Huynh, 21, of Renee Place in Jacksonville was arrested March 14 by the Jacksonville Police Department on two charges of larceny of chose in action, two charges of obtain property by false pretense, two charges of possession of stolen goods/property, two charges of forgery of instrument, attempt to obtain property by false pretense, ... (more)
