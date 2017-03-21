Ita s Morphin Time! Power Ranger stars to come to Jacksonville for movie debut Posted at

Ita s Morphin Time! Power Ranger star...

With the new reboot of the Power Rangers movie debuting March 24, hardcore fans of the original and newly introduced fanatics of the franchise will have the opportunity to meet one of the most memorable villains of all - Goldar played by Kerrigan Mahan. And he'll be side by side with the original Yellow Wild Force Ranger from the 10th season, Alyson Sullivan.

