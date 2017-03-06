Horse and equine owners eligible to vote on horse industry referendum
Anyone who owns or leases a horse or other equine can vote Wednesday on whether or not to continue a voluntary assessment to provide funds for programs and support of the horse industry in North Carolina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jacksonville Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chasity Edens
|5 hr
|Curious
|1
|Arrest warrant issued in Key West gay-bashing
|Mar 3
|Gremlin
|10
|Tyler Jones
|Feb 28
|Lga44992
|1
|Review: Daves Towing Service (Nov '15)
|Feb 27
|Broke down Bob
|3
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb 7
|jboogz
|23
|Skating Rinks
|Feb '17
|chucky
|1
|Review: Croom's Rentals (Jun '10)
|Jan '17
|smhumphries
|8
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC