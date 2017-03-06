Horse and equine owners eligible to v...

Horse and equine owners eligible to vote on horse industry referendum

Anyone who owns or leases a horse or other equine can vote Wednesday on whether or not to continue a voluntary assessment to provide funds for programs and support of the horse industry in North Carolina.

