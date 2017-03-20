Homeowner questions responsibility fo...

Homeowner questions responsibility for broken pipe, erosion Posted at

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Jacksonville Daily News

A damaged drainage pipe and the water leaking from it, especially during the heavy rains of Hurricane Matthew, has caused extreme erosion at a Raintree home When Tamika Johnson returned to her Jacksonville home after six years away at various permanent stations, she and her husband planned to relax after a 26-year Marine Corps career.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jacksonville Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The H Train Sat NewToEmeraldIsle 1
Learn to Pole Dance in JACKSONVILLE (Jun '09) Mar 11 poleman 19
Chasity Edens Mar 7 Curious 1
News Arrest warrant issued in Key West gay-bashing Mar 3 Gremlin 10
Tyler Jones Feb 28 Lga44992 1
Review: Daves Towing Service (Nov '15) Feb 27 Broke down Bob 3
the music thread (Mar '12) Feb '17 jboogz 23
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. Wall Street
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Jacksonville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,764 • Total comments across all topics: 279,536,847

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC