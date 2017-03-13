False pretense - Danielle Nicole Wilson
Danielle Nicole Wilson, 23, of Adam Court in Jacksonville was arrested March 13 by the Jacksonville Police Department on 21 charges of felony obtaining property by false pretense, 21 charges of misdemeanor larceny and 21 charges of misdemeanor possession of stolen goods/property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jacksonville Daily News.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Girl at bww
|4 hr
|Longjohn
|1
|The H Train
|Mar 11
|NewToEmeraldIsle
|1
|Learn to Pole Dance in JACKSONVILLE (Jun '09)
|Mar 11
|poleman
|19
|Chasity Edens
|Mar 7
|Curious
|1
|Arrest warrant issued in Key West gay-bashing
|Mar 3
|Gremlin
|10
|Tyler Jones
|Feb 28
|Lga44992
|1
|Review: Daves Towing Service (Nov '15)
|Feb 27
|Broke down Bob
|3
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC