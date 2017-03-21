Dear Mr. President, please help my father
When was the last time you sent a letter? Not an email or Facebook message, but actually sat down with pen and paper and wrote to somebody? It's a dying art that wasn't lost on UNCW student Ashley DeLeon, who on Christmas Eve 2014 decided a letter was her only option to save her father. That day was Rosendo DeLeon's breaking point.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|20 tons of potatoes come through MO to help eas...
|2 hr
|Joyce
|1
|Looking 4 family of Dennis(Bucky)Lawson
|Tue
|Childhood friends
|1
|Girl at bww
|Mar 15
|Longjohn
|1
|The H Train
|Mar 11
|NewToEmeraldIsle
|1
|Learn to Pole Dance in JACKSONVILLE (Jun '09)
|Mar 11
|poleman
|19
|Chasity Edens
|Mar 7
|Curious
|1
|Arrest warrant issued in Key West gay-bashing
|Mar 3
|Gremlin
|10
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC