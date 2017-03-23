Crash with Humvee totaled Toyota Updated at
A convoy of about seven Humvees were traveling south on U.S. 17 at a low speed when, about one mile south of High Hill Road, 53-year-old Richard Sundin, of Jacksonville, in a 2008 Toyota took his eyes off the road for a minute and ran into the back of the Humvee driven by 22-year-old William Bazyk, of Camp Lejeune, said Highway Patrol Trooper T. R.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jacksonville Daily News.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for a nurse
|Wed
|Chris
|1
|20 tons of potatoes come through MO to help eas...
|Wed
|Joyce
|1
|Looking 4 family of Dennis(Bucky)Lawson
|Mar 21
|Childhood friends
|1
|Girl at bww
|Mar 15
|Longjohn
|1
|The H Train
|Mar 11
|NewToEmeraldIsle
|1
|Learn to Pole Dance in JACKSONVILLE (Jun '09)
|Mar 11
|poleman
|19
|Chasity Edens
|Mar 7
|Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC