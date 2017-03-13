Corpsmen Memorial Foundation receives $75K donation
Thanks to a large donation, Corpsmen Memorial Foundation officials are now much closer to their goal of a monument to "Doc."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jacksonville Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Girl at bww
|Mar 15
|Longjohn
|1
|The H Train
|Mar 11
|NewToEmeraldIsle
|1
|Learn to Pole Dance in JACKSONVILLE (Jun '09)
|Mar 11
|poleman
|19
|Chasity Edens
|Mar 7
|Curious
|1
|Arrest warrant issued in Key West gay-bashing
|Mar 3
|Gremlin
|10
|Tyler Jones
|Feb 28
|Lga44992
|1
|Review: Daves Towing Service (Nov '15)
|Feb 27
|Broke down Bob
|3
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC