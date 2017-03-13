CHEW Program seeks a dedicationa

CHEW Program seeks a dedicationa

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: Jacksonville Daily News

As a young girl, Shelly Kieweg, the Program Coordinator at Jacknsonville's United Way, remembers countless days where she and her siblings went without eating.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jacksonville Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Girl at bww Mar 15 Longjohn 1
The H Train Mar 11 NewToEmeraldIsle 1
Learn to Pole Dance in JACKSONVILLE (Jun '09) Mar 11 poleman 19
Chasity Edens Mar 7 Curious 1
News Arrest warrant issued in Key West gay-bashing Mar 3 Gremlin 10
Tyler Jones Feb 28 Lga44992 1
Review: Daves Towing Service (Nov '15) Feb 27 Broke down Bob 3
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iraq
  5. Wikileaks
 

Jacksonville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,462 • Total comments across all topics: 279,649,013

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC