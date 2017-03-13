Break and enter - Contussia Rogers
Contussia Rogers, 30, of Fairwood Court in Jacksonville was arrested March 8 by the Jacksonville Police Department and charged with felony break or enter a motor vehicle, felony obtain property by false pretense and misdemeanor larceny.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jacksonville Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The H Train
|Mar 11
|NewToEmeraldIsle
|1
|Learn to Pole Dance in JACKSONVILLE (Jun '09)
|Mar 11
|poleman
|19
|Chasity Edens
|Mar 7
|Curious
|1
|Arrest warrant issued in Key West gay-bashing
|Mar 3
|Gremlin
|10
|Tyler Jones
|Feb 28
|Lga44992
|1
|Review: Daves Towing Service (Nov '15)
|Feb 27
|Broke down Bob
|3
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|jboogz
|23
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC