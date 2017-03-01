Big step taken to relax occupational licensing
The leaders of North Carolina's General Assembly just took a huge step in the effort to make North Carolina the most military friendly state in the nation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jacksonville Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arrest warrant issued in Key West gay-bashing
|6 min
|Gremlin
|10
|Tyler Jones
|Feb 28
|Lga44992
|1
|Review: Daves Towing Service (Nov '15)
|Feb 27
|Broke down Bob
|3
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb 7
|jboogz
|23
|Skating Rinks
|Feb 4
|chucky
|1
|Review: Croom's Rentals (Jun '10)
|Jan '17
|smhumphries
|8
|tares==kenites
|Jan '17
|mik
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC