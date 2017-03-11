11 ways to have fun this weekend Upda...

11 ways to have fun this weekend Updated at

Read more: Jacksonville Daily News

Northside will square off against North Surry on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in Reynolds Coliseum on the campus of North Carolina State University in Raleigh for the NCHSAA 2-A boys' basketball championship.

Jacksonville, NC

