Woman injured in confrontation after fender bender Updated at
Robert Joseph Birch, 19, of Hackney Ridge Lane in Jacksonville was arrested Wednesday by the Onslow County Sheriff's Office and charged with assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill and hit and run causing injury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jacksonville Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Daves Towing Service (Nov '15)
|Tue
|Jackie McCarthan
|2
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Tue
|jboogz
|23
|Skating Rinks
|Feb 4
|chucky
|1
|Review: Croom's Rentals (Jun '10)
|Jan 28
|smhumphries
|8
|tares==kenites
|Jan 23
|mik
|1
|bb (Aug '16)
|Jan 20
|mik
|9
|Tuckahoe MC Club (Apr '12)
|Jan 18
|Insider
|24
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC