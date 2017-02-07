Wet Seal closes Jacksonville store Updated at
As part of their bankruptcy proceedings, Wet Seal is closing their remaining 137 stores including the one in the Jacksonville Mall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jacksonville Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Skating Rinks
|Feb 4
|chucky
|1
|Review: Croom's Rentals (Jun '10)
|Jan 28
|smhumphries
|8
|tares==kenites
|Jan 23
|mik
|1
|bb
|Jan 20
|mik
|9
|Tuckahoe MC Club (Apr '12)
|Jan 18
|Insider
|24
|Kathy Parker Real Estate
|Jan 9
|Curious
|4
|156 dogs rescued, 10 arrested in dog fighting case
|Dec '16
|ETM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC