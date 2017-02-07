NTB to allow swimming pools on oceanf...

NTB to allow swimming pools on oceanfront setback Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Jacksonville Daily News

A vote by North Topsail Beach aldermen to allow swimming pool construction on the oceanfront setback reverses a 2008 action to prohibit them within town limits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jacksonville Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Daves Towing Service (Nov '15) 18 min Jackie McCarthan 2
the music thread (Mar '12) 4 hr jboogz 23
Skating Rinks Feb 4 chucky 1
Review: Croom's Rentals (Jun '10) Jan 28 smhumphries 8
tares==kenites Jan 23 mik 1
bb Jan 20 mik 9
Tuckahoe MC Club (Apr '12) Jan 18 Insider 24
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Jacksonville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,471 • Total comments across all topics: 278,655,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC