MCR Development LLC Completes Renovation Of TownePlace Suites By Marriott In Jacksonville, NC
MCR Development LLC , the seventh largest hotel owner-operator in the United States, today announced it has completed a renovation of the TownePlace Suites by Marriott Jacksonville, a 86-room select-service hotel located minutes from the numerous business and leisure demand generators in Jacksonville, North Carolina. The renovation enhances the guest experience for business and leisure travelers alike, and offers a modern and comfortable environment for all travelers.
