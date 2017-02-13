MCR Development LLC Completes Renovat...

MCR Development LLC Completes Renovation Of TownePlace Suites By Marriott In Jacksonville, NC

59 min ago

MCR Development LLC , the seventh largest hotel owner-operator in the United States, today announced it has completed a renovation of the TownePlace Suites by Marriott Jacksonville, a 86-room select-service hotel located minutes from the numerous business and leisure demand generators in Jacksonville, North Carolina. The renovation enhances the guest experience for business and leisure travelers alike, and offers a modern and comfortable environment for all travelers.

Jacksonville, NC

