Man twice accused of sexual extortion back in custody Updated at
A Maysville man is facing new accusations of threatening another man with exposure for sexual acts with an underage male if he wasn't paid off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jacksonville Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Daves Towing Service (Nov '15)
|Feb 7
|Jackie McCarthan
|2
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb 7
|jboogz
|23
|Skating Rinks
|Feb 4
|chucky
|1
|Review: Croom's Rentals (Jun '10)
|Jan 28
|smhumphries
|8
|tares==kenites
|Jan 23
|mik
|1
|bb (Aug '16)
|Jan 20
|mik
|9
|Tuckahoe MC Club (Apr '12)
|Jan 18
|Insider
|24
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC