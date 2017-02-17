Man accused of raping 6-year-old

Man accused of raping 6-year-old

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Jacksonville Daily News

Adam Clay Brewer, 27, of Decatur Road in Jacksonville was arrested Friday by the Jacksonville Police Department on three charges of indecent liberties with child and statutory rape of child by adult.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jacksonville Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Daves Towing Service (Nov '15) Feb 7 Jackie McCarthan 2
the music thread (Mar '12) Feb 7 jboogz 23
Skating Rinks Feb 4 chucky 1
Review: Croom's Rentals (Jun '10) Jan 28 smhumphries 8
tares==kenites Jan 23 mik 1
bb (Aug '16) Jan 20 mik 9
Tuckahoe MC Club (Apr '12) Jan 18 Insider 24
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Onslow County was issued at February 17 at 4:18PM EST

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
 

Jacksonville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,102 • Total comments across all topics: 278,947,167

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC