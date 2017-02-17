Man accused of raping 6-year-old
Adam Clay Brewer, 27, of Decatur Road in Jacksonville was arrested Friday by the Jacksonville Police Department on three charges of indecent liberties with child and statutory rape of child by adult.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jacksonville Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Daves Towing Service (Nov '15)
|Feb 7
|Jackie McCarthan
|2
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb 7
|jboogz
|23
|Skating Rinks
|Feb 4
|chucky
|1
|Review: Croom's Rentals (Jun '10)
|Jan 28
|smhumphries
|8
|tares==kenites
|Jan 23
|mik
|1
|bb (Aug '16)
|Jan 20
|mik
|9
|Tuckahoe MC Club (Apr '12)
|Jan 18
|Insider
|24
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC