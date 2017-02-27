JPD: Man kidnapped woman from Checkers parking lot Updated at
Gregory Tos, 47, of Oak Lane in Jacksonville was arrested early Monday morning by the Jacksonville Police Department and charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon; felony second degree kidnapping; misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun; and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon Gregory Tos, 47, of Oak Lane in Jacksonville was ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jacksonville Daily News.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Daves Towing Service (Nov '15)
|6 hr
|Broke down Bob
|3
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb 7
|jboogz
|23
|Skating Rinks
|Feb 4
|chucky
|1
|Review: Croom's Rentals (Jun '10)
|Jan 28
|smhumphries
|8
|tares==kenites
|Jan '17
|mik
|1
|bb (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|mik
|9
|Tuckahoe MC Club (Apr '12)
|Jan '17
|Insider
|24
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC