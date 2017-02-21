Former pastor guilty of child sex crimes

Former pastor guilty of child sex crimes

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: The Star Online

The sex crimes occurred in Jacksonville, Florida, in 1990, years before the former Seventh-day Adventist pastor lived in North Carolina and led churches in Shelby and Lincolnton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Daves Towing Service (Nov '15) Feb 7 Jackie McCarthan 2
the music thread (Mar '12) Feb 7 jboogz 23
Skating Rinks Feb 4 chucky 1
Review: Croom's Rentals (Jun '10) Jan 28 smhumphries 8
tares==kenites Jan '17 mik 1
bb (Aug '16) Jan '17 mik 9
Tuckahoe MC Club (Apr '12) Jan '17 Insider 24
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Jacksonville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,378 • Total comments across all topics: 279,184,887

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC