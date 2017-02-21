Former pastor guilty of child sex crimes
The sex crimes occurred in Jacksonville, Florida, in 1990, years before the former Seventh-day Adventist pastor lived in North Carolina and led churches in Shelby and Lincolnton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Daves Towing Service (Nov '15)
|Feb 7
|Jackie McCarthan
|2
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb 7
|jboogz
|23
|Skating Rinks
|Feb 4
|chucky
|1
|Review: Croom's Rentals (Jun '10)
|Jan 28
|smhumphries
|8
|tares==kenites
|Jan '17
|mik
|1
|bb (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|mik
|9
|Tuckahoe MC Club (Apr '12)
|Jan '17
|Insider
|24
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC