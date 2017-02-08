Emotional championship for Scorpions' coach

Sixty seconds from fulfilling an 11-year dream - winning a conference championship - North Brunswick coach Travis Fortune pressed a white towel to his face. His Scorpions were about to scupper Northside-Jacksonville 83-63 - considered one of the top Class 2A teams in the region - and clinch the East Central Conference basketball championship Tuesday, Feb. 7. access to all the exclusive content of the web site! Simply register to receive uninterrupted access to our award-winning and in-depth local online content! If you currently subscribe or have subscribed in the past to the Brunswick Beacon, then simply find your account number on your mailing label and enter it below.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brunswick Beacon.