Chamber committee seeks to fill void left by BOLD
"BOLD is to be commended for things they accomplished over years, but over time every organization has to re-evaluate its mission," City Manager Richard Woodruff said.
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Daves Towing Service (Nov '15)
|Feb 7
|Jackie McCarthan
|2
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb 7
|jboogz
|23
|Skating Rinks
|Feb 4
|chucky
|1
|Review: Croom's Rentals (Jun '10)
|Jan 28
|smhumphries
|8
|tares==kenites
|Jan 23
|mik
|1
|bb (Aug '16)
|Jan 20
|mik
|9
|Tuckahoe MC Club (Apr '12)
|Jan 18
|Insider
|24
