Thousands plan to greet new year with...

Thousands plan to greet new year with NC ocean plunge

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: WBTV

About 7,000 people are expected to go for an ocean swim on New Year's Day at the North Carolina coast. The Daily News of Jacksonville reports the beach in Surf City with be packed Sunday with people enjoying family activities including performers like belly dancers, acrobats and puppets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 156 dogs rescued, 10 arrested in dog fighting case Dec 26 ETM 1
bb Dec 23 mik 8
Kathy Parker Real Estate Dec 19 Mayorsneadsferry 2
Piney Green Music Emporium (Oct '12) Dec 18 Musikologist 14
News Some a helpa for homeless can be a waste of res... (Dec '10) Dec 18 mik 11
Smokers quitting Dec 4 Need advice 1
the music thread (Mar '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 22
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. Egypt
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Wall Street
 

Jacksonville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,466 • Total comments across all topics: 277,504,215

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC