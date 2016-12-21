Thousands plan to greet new year with NC ocean plunge
About 7,000 people are expected to go for an ocean swim on New Year's Day at the North Carolina coast. The Daily News of Jacksonville reports the beach in Surf City with be packed Sunday with people enjoying family activities including performers like belly dancers, acrobats and puppets.
