Speed 'Highly Considering' UNC

Speed 'Highly Considering' UNC

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Scout.com

Like many, Ameer Speed learned this morning that North Carolina secondary coach Charlton Warren had departed for Tennessee. The development was especially shocking since the cornerback had spent much of this past weekend's official visit with Warren.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scout.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kathy Parker Real Estate Jan 9 Curious 4
News 156 dogs rescued, 10 arrested in dog fighting case Dec 26 ETM 1
bb Dec 23 mik 8
Piney Green Music Emporium (Oct '12) Dec 18 Musikologist 14
News Some a helpa for homeless can be a waste of res... (Dec '10) Dec 18 mik 11
Smokers quitting Dec '16 Need advice 1
the music thread (Mar '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 22
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Jacksonville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,108 • Total comments across all topics: 277,964,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC