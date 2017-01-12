Speed 'Highly Considering' UNC
Like many, Ameer Speed learned this morning that North Carolina secondary coach Charlton Warren had departed for Tennessee. The development was especially shocking since the cornerback had spent much of this past weekend's official visit with Warren.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scout.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kathy Parker Real Estate
|Jan 9
|Curious
|4
|156 dogs rescued, 10 arrested in dog fighting case
|Dec 26
|ETM
|1
|bb
|Dec 23
|mik
|8
|Piney Green Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Dec 18
|Musikologist
|14
|Some a helpa for homeless can be a waste of res... (Dec '10)
|Dec 18
|mik
|11
|Smokers quitting
|Dec '16
|Need advice
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|22
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC