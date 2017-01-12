Richlands man gets $200,000 lottery win
Harry Graham of Richlands, an avid lottery player of 20 years, stopped by the Friendly Mart on Richlands Highway in Jacksonville to buy his daily tickets - including the new "$" scratch-off game with a $200,000 top prize.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jacksonville Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kathy Parker Real Estate
|Mon
|Curious
|4
|156 dogs rescued, 10 arrested in dog fighting case
|Dec 26
|ETM
|1
|bb
|Dec 23
|mik
|8
|Piney Green Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Dec 18
|Musikologist
|14
|Some a helpa for homeless can be a waste of res... (Dec '10)
|Dec 18
|mik
|11
|Smokers quitting
|Dec '16
|Need advice
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|22
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC