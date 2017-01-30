New Council for the Arts exhibit celebrates 3D art Updated at
Local artist Corinna Laird is bringing the Okinawan landscape to the Jacksonville Onslow Council for the Arts gallery with her nature-inspired pottery and prints.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jacksonville Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Croom's Rentals (Jun '10)
|Jan 28
|smhumphries
|8
|tares==kenites
|Jan 23
|mik
|1
|bb
|Jan 20
|mik
|9
|Tuckahoe MC Club (Apr '12)
|Jan 18
|Insider
|24
|Kathy Parker Real Estate
|Jan 9
|Curious
|4
|156 dogs rescued, 10 arrested in dog fighting case
|Dec '16
|ETM
|1
|Piney Green Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC