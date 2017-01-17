NC Man Accused of Submitting False Fire Claim
Jan. 21--A Jacksonville man is accused of using a years-old fire to claim a new report for insurance money. Kevin Junior Grice, Jr., 34, of Serena Drive in Jacksonville was arrested Jan. 20 by the Onslow County Sheriff's Office and charged with insurance fraud and attempting to obtain property by false pretense.
