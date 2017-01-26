Meth lab ingredients seized in Jacksonville Updated at
David Wayne Pierce, 27, of Drummer Kellum Road in Jacksonville, was arrested by the Onslow County Sheriff's Office Wednesday and charged with six counts of possessing methamphetamine precursors; manufacturing methamphetamine; and failure to appear for a larceny charge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jacksonville Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tares==kenites
|Jan 23
|mik
|1
|bb
|Jan 20
|mik
|9
|Tuckahoe MC Club (Apr '12)
|Jan 18
|Insider
|24
|Kathy Parker Real Estate
|Jan 9
|Curious
|4
|156 dogs rescued, 10 arrested in dog fighting case
|Dec '16
|ETM
|1
|Piney Green Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Some a helpa for homeless can be a waste of res... (Dec '10)
|Dec '16
|mik
|11
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC