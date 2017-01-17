Meeting addresses historic Lejeune water contamination
A Community Assistance Panel meeting was the first of three sessions hosted Saturday in Jacksonville about the toxic water aboard Camp Lejeune and government plans for compensating those exposed to it Cries of disapproval from hundreds of veterans and residents were directed at senior advisors with VA Benefits Administration and the Agency for ... (more)
