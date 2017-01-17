Match Campaign underway to support Onslow Pregnancy Resource Center
The Onslow Pregnancy Resource Center raised $125,668 at its annual fundraising banquet "Story Untold" in early November at First Baptist Church, exceeding their goal with the help of the community to purchase an onsite ultrasound for women in crisis.
