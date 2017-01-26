Exhibit to feature survivor's art, submissions welcome
Art can be a form of therapy, and Artworks downtown is asking Onslow County to submit the beauty created in spite of suffering. Featuring heARTworks for the month of February, Sara Gant, owner of Artworks Studio, said she plans to exhibit work that represents survivors of illness, trauma, assault, PTSD, domestic violence, or any type of suffering.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Topsail Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tares==kenites
|Jan 23
|mik
|1
|bb
|Jan 20
|mik
|9
|Tuckahoe MC Club (Apr '12)
|Jan 18
|Insider
|24
|Kathy Parker Real Estate
|Jan 9
|Curious
|4
|156 dogs rescued, 10 arrested in dog fighting case
|Dec '16
|ETM
|1
|Piney Green Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Some a helpa for homeless can be a waste of res... (Dec '10)
|Dec '16
|mik
|11
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC