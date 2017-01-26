Exhibit to feature survivor's art, su...

Exhibit to feature survivor's art, submissions welcome

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Topsail Advertiser

Art can be a form of therapy, and Artworks downtown is asking Onslow County to submit the beauty created in spite of suffering. Featuring heARTworks for the month of February, Sara Gant, owner of Artworks Studio, said she plans to exhibit work that represents survivors of illness, trauma, assault, PTSD, domestic violence, or any type of suffering.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Topsail Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
tares==kenites Jan 23 mik 1
bb Jan 20 mik 9
Tuckahoe MC Club (Apr '12) Jan 18 Insider 24
Kathy Parker Real Estate Jan 9 Curious 4
News 156 dogs rescued, 10 arrested in dog fighting case Dec '16 ETM 1
Piney Green Music Emporium (Oct '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 14
News Some a helpa for homeless can be a waste of res... (Dec '10) Dec '16 mik 11
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Jacksonville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,218 • Total comments across all topics: 278,277,903

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC