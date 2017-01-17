Cyclist with serious injuries after car crash Updated at
Donald Wigfall, 53, of Jacksonville was riding on Broadhurst Road in Jacksonville when he came to the U.S. 17 intersection and attempted to cross the highway, said Jacksonville Police Department Media Liaison Beth Purcell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jacksonville Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tuckahoe MC Club (Apr '12)
|23 hr
|Insider
|24
|Kathy Parker Real Estate
|Jan 9
|Curious
|4
|156 dogs rescued, 10 arrested in dog fighting case
|Dec 26
|ETM
|1
|bb
|Dec 23
|mik
|8
|Piney Green Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Some a helpa for homeless can be a waste of res... (Dec '10)
|Dec '16
|mik
|11
|Smokers quitting
|Dec '16
|Need advice
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC