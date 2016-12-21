We are Onslow: Pastor Richard Sheats
"We want to impact the community to empower the world. If you walk up to a lake and see one fish belly up, you ask, 'What is wrong with that fish?' If you walk up to that same lake and see 100 fish belly up, you ask, 'What is wrong with the lake?' We are losing too many kids.
Read more at Jacksonville Daily News.
