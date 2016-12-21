Property manager found dead 11 days after break in at home
Onslow County deputies are releasing few details about the death of a man found near his burned car near his Jacksonville home in part because his family asked to keep them private. Sheriff Hans Miller told media outlets that Gary Morton's body was found Monday morning, a day after his burned SUV was discovered nearby, and 11 days since investigators found his home had been broken into and Morton was missing.
