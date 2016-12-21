PETA in Jacksonville protesting military training
According to a press release on the protest, the members are cutting apart a realistic goat outside of the Marine recruiting center in response to goats and pigs being used in real-life training.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jacksonville Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kathy Parker Real Estate
|Mon
|Mayorsneadsferry
|2
|Piney Green Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Dec 18
|Musikologist
|14
|Some a helpa for homeless can be a waste of res... (Dec '10)
|Dec 18
|mik
|11
|bb
|Dec 10
|mik
|7
|Smokers quitting
|Dec 4
|Need advice
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|22
|Chick named Camryn
|Nov '16
|Mharkitaa beybe
|5
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC