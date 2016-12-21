OCSO: Man found may have been shot to death
Gary Morton, missing since Dec. 8, was found near his Jacksonville home at 165 Weatherington Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jacksonville Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kathy Parker Real Estate
|Mon
|Mayorsneadsferry
|2
|Piney Green Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Dec 18
|Musikologist
|14
|Some a helpa for homeless can be a waste of res... (Dec '10)
|Dec 18
|mik
|11
|bb
|Dec 10
|mik
|7
|Smokers quitting
|Dec 4
|Need advice
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|22
|Chick named Camryn
|Nov '16
|Mharkitaa beybe
|5
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC