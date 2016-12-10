JPD: Two shot AK-47 at car driving in...

JPD: Two shot AK-47 at car driving in Jacksonville

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Jacksonville Daily News

Two men accused of using an AK-47 to shoot out the windows of a car on a Jacksonville Highway before running from the cops remained in Onslow County Jail late Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jacksonville Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
bb Fri mik 8
Kathy Parker Real Estate Dec 19 Mayorsneadsferry 2
Piney Green Music Emporium (Oct '12) Dec 18 Musikologist 14
News Some a helpa for homeless can be a waste of res... (Dec '10) Dec 18 mik 11
Smokers quitting Dec 4 Need advice 1
the music thread (Mar '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 22
Chick named Camryn Nov '16 Mharkitaa beybe 5
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Jacksonville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,560 • Total comments across all topics: 277,323,216

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC