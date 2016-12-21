Investigators say $1,000+ wagers in NC dogfighting operation
Ten men have been charged in connection with a high-dollar dogfighting ring and 156 dogs have been rescued, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina. The suspects are Leo Chadwick, 63, of Hubert; Cedric Gerard Cook, 38, of Fayetteville; James Leslie Golden III, 46, of Ayden; and Ronnie Jeremy Thompson, 39, Mark Anthony West, 52, Aaron "Jit" Richardson, 41, all of Jacksonville; and Lewis Edmond Andrews Jr., 41, William "Bo" Farrior, 36, Randall "Slim" James, 32, James David Martin, 38, all of Maple Hill.
