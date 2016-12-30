CBS: What you need to know
When the new year starts, WWAY will be Southeastern North Carolina's new home for CBS, featuring two brand new newcasts on WWAY CBS. In addition, WWAY will have a 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. newscast each week day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|156 dogs rescued, 10 arrested in dog fighting case
|Dec 26
|ETM
|1
|bb
|Dec 23
|mik
|8
|Kathy Parker Real Estate
|Dec 19
|Mayorsneadsferry
|2
|Piney Green Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Dec 18
|Musikologist
|14
|Some a helpa for homeless can be a waste of res... (Dec '10)
|Dec 18
|mik
|11
|Smokers quitting
|Dec 4
|Need advice
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|22
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC