CBS: What you need to know

CBS: What you need to know

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WWAY-TV Wilmington

When the new year starts, WWAY will be Southeastern North Carolina's new home for CBS, featuring two brand new newcasts on WWAY CBS. In addition, WWAY will have a 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. newscast each week day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 156 dogs rescued, 10 arrested in dog fighting case Dec 26 ETM 1
bb Dec 23 mik 8
Kathy Parker Real Estate Dec 19 Mayorsneadsferry 2
Piney Green Music Emporium (Oct '12) Dec 18 Musikologist 14
News Some a helpa for homeless can be a waste of res... (Dec '10) Dec 18 mik 11
Smokers quitting Dec 4 Need advice 1
the music thread (Mar '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 22
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Jacksonville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,633 • Total comments across all topics: 277,468,222

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC