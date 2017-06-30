Johnn E. Mazzotti
Johnn E. Mazzotti, 74, of Taylorville, died at 10:17 a.m., Monday, June 19, 2017, at Taylorville Memorial Hospital ER. He was born on November 4, 1942, in Taylorville, the son of Joseph and Norma June Mazzotti.
