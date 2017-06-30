Johnn E. Mazzotti

Johnn E. Mazzotti

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: Breeze Courier

Johnn E. Mazzotti, 74, of Taylorville, died at 10:17 a.m., Monday, June 19, 2017, at Taylorville Memorial Hospital ER. He was born on November 4, 1942, in Taylorville, the son of Joseph and Norma June Mazzotti.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Breeze Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Senate in Illinois... (Oct '10) 19 hr Brooce 53
News Hunt on for gravesite cleaners (Aug '10) Feb '17 Eric 3
Lindsey huston (Feb '15) Oct '16 Gamer3 3
Ham (Apr '16) Sep '16 Blue eyes 2
preschools?? (Aug '16) Aug '16 McGregorFan 1
News Slain man's family at a loss (Mar '09) May '15 ChristaBerkley8 4
Unjustly Terminated (Jul '14) Jul '14 Fightingformyrights 1
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Jacksonville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,381 • Total comments across all topics: 282,251,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC