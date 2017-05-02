Guv: a oePretty much every day, seven days a weeka on budget
Gov Rauner hit Jacksonville on his small business tour, and came up with more information about how close Illinois is to a budget. "The budget negotiations are ongoing," Rauner told reporters Tuesday after a town hall meeting at IL-MO Products.
