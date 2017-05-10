Ottawa Midwest Morel Fest organizers announce 2017 schedule
The morel auction will once again be part of the Ottawa Midwest Morel Fest scheduled Saturday, May 6, at the Jordan block. Morel mushroom hunting, a craft and food market and home brew beer tasting also will be part of the activities.
