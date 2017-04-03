Rauner wants to replace prison guards in watchtowers with cameras
Gov. Bruce Rauner wants to replace guards in state prison watchtowers with security cameras. Corrections spokeswoman Nicole Wilson confirmed that the cameras would replace correctional officers who staff perimeter towers at minimum and medium-security facilities, but didn't have further details Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner's budget office estimates the cost savings at $4 million in the budget year that begins July 1 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hunt on for gravesite cleaners (Aug '10)
|Feb '17
|Eric
|3
|Lindsey huston (Feb '15)
|Oct '16
|Gamer3
|3
|Ham (Apr '16)
|Sep '16
|Blue eyes
|2
|preschools?? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|McGregorFan
|1
|Slain man's family at a loss (Mar '09)
|May '15
|ChristaBerkley8
|4
|Unjustly Terminated (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Fightingformyrights
|1
|Hottest women of Jacksonville (May '14)
|May '14
|ParadoxRiker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC