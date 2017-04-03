Rauner wants to replace prison guards in watchtowers with cameras

Gov. Bruce Rauner wants to replace guards in state prison watchtowers with security cameras. Corrections spokeswoman Nicole Wilson confirmed that the cameras would replace correctional officers who staff perimeter towers at minimum and medium-security facilities, but didn't have further details Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner's budget office estimates the cost savings at $4 million in the budget year that begins July 1 2017.

